Analysts Anticipate Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) will report $472.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $464.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $481.36 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported sales of $390.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $2.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.27 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.86.

Shares of BFAM stock traded up $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $129.29. 443,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,356. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

