Analysts Anticipate Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) to post $10.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.70 million to $17.50 million. Intellia Therapeutics posted sales of $6.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $48.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.03 million to $145.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $42.96 million, with estimates ranging from $5.50 million to $120.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intellia Therapeutics.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 810.49%. The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. William Blair began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $146.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $177.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.65.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,015,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,741. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.67 and its 200-day moving average is $121.43.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $279,839.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, January 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $113,699.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $522,401. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 85.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 583,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after buying an additional 268,167 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

