Analysts Anticipate Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Interface’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Interface also reported earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $339.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.67 million. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TILE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Interface from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:TILE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,873. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Interface by 71.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Interface by 280.5% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Interface by 28.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Interface by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

