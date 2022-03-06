Analysts Anticipate Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 27th.

Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Medicenna Therapeutics.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 635.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 179.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $1.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $80.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

