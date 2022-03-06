Analysts Anticipate Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.53). Rubius Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.51) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Rubius Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rubius Therapeutics.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $14.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Rubius Therapeutics from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.31. 880,246 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.74. Rubius Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.01 and a 1-year high of $38.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $388.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.41.

In related news, CEO Pablo J. Cagnoni sold 6,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $44,216.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Rubius Therapeutics by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

