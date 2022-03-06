Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.27 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) to announce $18.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.61 billion and the highest is $19.13 billion. Citigroup posted sales of $19.33 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $72.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $69.51 billion to $74.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $64.97 billion to $78.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.83.

NYSE C traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,262,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,949,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.75. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $55.19 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

