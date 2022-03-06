Analysts Expect Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to Announce $2.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.76. Johnson & Johnson reported earnings of $2.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year earnings of $10.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.41 to $10.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.71 to $11.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.17.

NYSE JNJ opened at $169.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $445.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $153.13 and a one year high of $179.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.29%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

