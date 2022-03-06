Analysts Offer Predictions for Mayville Engineering Company, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MEC)

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc. (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mayville Engineering in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Mayville Engineering’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Mayville Engineering stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Mayville Engineering has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $22.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.88.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Mayville Engineering had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the fourth quarter worth about $31,569,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Mayville Engineering by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 519,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,761,000 after buying an additional 202,948 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,086,000. 37.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of metal components. The firm offers a broad range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in a diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets.

