Analysts Offer Predictions for Tenet Healthcare Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) – William Blair issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the company will earn $1.52 per share for the quarter.

Several other research firms have also commented on THC. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.07.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.23. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $91.89.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,048 shares of company stock valued at $7,167,643 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

