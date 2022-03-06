Analysts Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) PT at C$35.93

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$35.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FM shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective (up from C$45.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.04 on Tuesday, hitting C$38.49. 1,731,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,163. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$33.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.02. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.10.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total transaction of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,201,299.26.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

