Analysts Set Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) PT at $76.00

Shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of HENKY stock traded down $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $17.04. The stock had a trading volume of 964,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $26.04.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the production, sale, and distribution of home and beauty care products. The firm also provides adhesive technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. The Adhesive Technologies segment sells adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for consumers, craftsmen, and industrial applications.

