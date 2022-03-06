Analysts Set Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) Target Price at $5.44

Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.44.

TALK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Italk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Italk in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of Italk in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get Italk alerts:

TALK opened at $1.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Italk has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TALK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Italk by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 17,164 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Italk during the 4th quarter worth about $6,915,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Italk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $970,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Italk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Italk Company Profile (Get Rating)

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Italk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Italk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.