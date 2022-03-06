Analysts Set Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Target Price at C$24.95

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.95.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares initiated coverage on Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$24.75 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$25.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE KMP.UN opened at C$21.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.76. Killam Apartment REIT has a 12 month low of C$17.92 and a 12 month high of C$24.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.0583 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

