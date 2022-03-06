Analyzing FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) & Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB)

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) and Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.4% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Trebia Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of FactSet Research Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Trebia Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FactSet Research Systems $1.59 billion 9.81 $399.59 million $10.54 39.19 Trebia Acquisition N/A N/A -$29.92 million N/A N/A

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Trebia Acquisition.

Risk and Volatility

FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trebia Acquisition has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for FactSet Research Systems and Trebia Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FactSet Research Systems 3 6 2 0 1.91 Trebia Acquisition 0 0 2 0 3.00

FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus price target of $425.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. Trebia Acquisition has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.24%. Given Trebia Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Trebia Acquisition is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Profitability

This table compares FactSet Research Systems and Trebia Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FactSet Research Systems 24.94% 43.24% 20.14% Trebia Acquisition N/A -5.30% 0.67%

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Trebia Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

