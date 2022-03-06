Analyzing Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW) and Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) and Wetouch Technology (OTCMKTS:GLFW – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Wetouch Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 13.68% 37.64% 19.73% Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Wetouch Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 0 4 0 3.00 Wetouch Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies currently has a consensus price target of $188.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.91%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Wetouch Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.0% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of Wetouch Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Wetouch Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $2.03 billion 1.22 $278.51 million $16.34 8.34 Wetouch Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Wetouch Technology.

Risk & Volatility

Piper Sandler Companies has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wetouch Technology has a beta of -0.83, meaning that its share price is 183% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Wetouch Technology on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.