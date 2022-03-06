Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock opened at $31.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.75. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The company has a market cap of $448.41 million, a P/E ratio of -75.75, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,358,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,510,000 after purchasing an additional 46,837 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 27,049 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Anika Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

