Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Sells $1,123,496.64 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $476.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.75 and a 12 month high of $477.47. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is 18.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

