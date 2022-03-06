Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) CAO Sells $1,123,496.64 in Stock

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.68, for a total transaction of $1,123,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:ANTM opened at $476.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $322.75 and a 12 month high of $477.47. The company has a market cap of $115.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.03.
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.44 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $561.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $510.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $483.40.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Anthem (Get Rating)
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Anthem (ANTM)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.