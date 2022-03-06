Apella Capital LLC Acquires 189,407 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 4.2% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $32,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Family Offices LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $81.86. 8,042,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,055,434. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day moving average is $84.57.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

