Apella Capital LLC Buys 340 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 45,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 87,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.36. 1,123,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,767. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.40. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.57 and a twelve month high of $241.06.

