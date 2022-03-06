Apella Capital LLC Grows Position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF worth $7,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Platt Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Platt Investment Counsel LLC now owns 231,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. White Lighthouse investment Management Inc. now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $354,000.

Shares of ESGV stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.27. The stock had a trading volume of 521,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,190. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $88.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.52.

