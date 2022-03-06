Apella Capital LLC Grows Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 39,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 199,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,111,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.17.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.48. The stock had a trading volume of 6,302,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,211. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $445.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 22.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

