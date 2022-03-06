Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Update

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a drop of 46.1% from the January 31st total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 7,134 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 25.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after buying an additional 54,704 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 22.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 6,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 133,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.37. 43,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,229. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund (Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.