Apollon Limassol Market Capitalization Hits $628,576.72 (APL)

Apollon Limassol (CURRENCY:APL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last week, Apollon Limassol has traded 27% higher against the dollar. Apollon Limassol has a market capitalization of $628,576.72 and approximately $57,370.00 worth of Apollon Limassol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Apollon Limassol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.91 or 0.00004927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Apollon Limassol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.05 or 0.00188545 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001020 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00026497 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.11 or 0.00346160 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00055756 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008140 BTC.

About Apollon Limassol

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollon Limassol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 329,306 coins. Apollon Limassol’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency . The official website for Apollon Limassol is www.apollon.com.cy/en . Apollon Limassol’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollon Limassol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon Limassol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon Limassol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon Limassol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Apollon Limassol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollon Limassol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.