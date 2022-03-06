AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0027

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 47.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. AppCoins has a total market cap of $655,876.28 and approximately $81.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AppCoins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00035418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00104226 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

APPC is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 242,345,240 coins and its circulating supply is 242,345,239 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.