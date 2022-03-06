Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of 12.70.

Shares of OTCMKTS:APPEF opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.39. Appen has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

