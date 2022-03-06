Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

APPEF stock opened at $4.97 on Wednesday. Appen has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.39.

About Appen (Get Rating)

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

