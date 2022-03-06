Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.150-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $102.71 million.Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.830-$-0.800 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APPN shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $90.00 to $47.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Appian from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a hold rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.40.

APPN traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.69. 460,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,816. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.01. Appian has a 12 month low of $46.85 and a 12 month high of $176.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.95 and a beta of 1.72.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.04. Appian had a negative return on equity of 27.17% and a negative net margin of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Appian will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.41 per share, with a total value of $1,282,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired 242,850 shares of company stock worth $13,342,224 over the last ninety days. 43.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Appian by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,936,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,462,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,932,000 after purchasing an additional 89,819 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

