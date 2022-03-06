Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 32,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,842,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 47,757 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,598,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52,622 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $3.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.17. 83,739,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,430,344. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.