Apple’s (AAPL) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AAPL. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $191.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a top pick rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $189.48.

Shares of AAPL opened at $163.17 on Wednesday. Apple has a twelve month low of $116.21 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

