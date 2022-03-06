Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Applied Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing drug candidates for unmet medical need. The company’s product candidate consists of AT-001, for the treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy; AT-007, for the treatment of Galactosemia and AT-003, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy which are in clinical stage. Applied Therapeutics Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

Get Applied Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APLT. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Applied Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Therapeutics from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.20.

NASDAQ:APLT opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44. Applied Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $25.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Applied Therapeutics by 308.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Applied Therapeutics by 385,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Applied Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of a pipeline of novel product candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of unmet medical need. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied Therapeutics (APLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.