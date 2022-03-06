AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.920-$1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of ATR stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.19. 206,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,520. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $112.37 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total transaction of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth about $410,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AptarGroup by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in AptarGroup by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

