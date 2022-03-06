APYSwap (APYS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $154,002.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $154,002.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded down 19.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00043662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,642.60 or 0.06732764 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,129.80 or 0.99694026 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00048119 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

