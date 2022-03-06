Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARCT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcturus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.50.

Shares of ARCT stock opened at $18.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $496.90 million, a P/E ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.75. Arcturus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $18.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 in the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $41,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 4,487.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

