Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.31

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.31 and last traded at $19.34, with a volume of 8666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.35.

ARCT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James raised Arcturus Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $496.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.75.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $0.30. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.88% and a negative net margin of 1,647.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 18,100 shares of company stock valued at $724,000 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,733 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after purchasing an additional 159,019 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 152,106 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,492,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.86% of the company’s stock.

About Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

