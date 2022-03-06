Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in February

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.15. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 million and a P/E ratio of 0.35.
About Argo Blockchain (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argo Blockchain (ARBKF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.