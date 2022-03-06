Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 38.1% in February

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,600 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 31st total of 77,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ARBKF opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.15. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock has a market cap of £3.61 million and a P/E ratio of 0.35.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, engages in the crypto asset mining services worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

