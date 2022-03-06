Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 114,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Artisan Acquisition alerts:

Shares of Artisan Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.