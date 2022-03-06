Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the January 31st total of 114,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 160,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $385,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Artisan Acquisition stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85.
Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
