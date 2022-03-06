Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.75.

NASDAQ:ARVN opened at $64.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.21. Arvinas has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 million. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $101,856.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 306,615 shares of company stock worth $20,676,141. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,961,000 after purchasing an additional 230,284 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Arvinas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after purchasing an additional 93,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arvinas by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,903,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,314,000 after purchasing an additional 46,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arvinas by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 953,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,357,000 after purchasing an additional 36,282 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arvinas by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,845,000 after purchasing an additional 39,491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

