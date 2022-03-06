Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-2.070-$-1.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.01 million.

Shares of ASPN traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.02. The company had a trading volume of 327,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.76. Aspen Aerogels has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.21). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 33.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ASPN has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a top pick rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspen Aerogels from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $51.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 10.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 457.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,734 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 36.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 24,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Aspen Aerogels by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,417 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

