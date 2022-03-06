Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Assured Guaranty has raised its dividend payment by 11.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Assured Guaranty has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.76. Assured Guaranty has a 1-year low of $41.10 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $3.09. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 45.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

In related news, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.08, for a total value of $124,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Bailenson sold 33,417 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.90, for a total value of $1,968,261.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,417 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,221. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,049,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,302,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 12.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

