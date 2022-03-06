Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Astronics has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $405.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Astronics by 112.8% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,201,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after acquiring an additional 636,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 106.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 899,749 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after buying an additional 463,019 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astronics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,951,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 59.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after buying an additional 155,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 76,359 shares in the last quarter. 60.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

