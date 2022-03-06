Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Astronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.
Shares of Astronics stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Astronics has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $405.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.
Astronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astronics (ATRO)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.