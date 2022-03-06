Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,541 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.06% of Atea Pharmaceuticals worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 244.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,905,000 after buying an additional 240,847 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 21,730 shares during the period. Oracle Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $10,838,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,427,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,294,000 after buying an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVIR opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $478.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of -1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.00. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $79.49.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $1.02. Atea Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 20.59%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Polly A. Murphy purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, with a total value of $102,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

