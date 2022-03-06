Aterian (ATER) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 8th. Analysts expect Aterian to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ATER stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.76. The firm has a market cap of $119.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.78. Aterian has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Get Aterian alerts:

In related news, CFO Arturo Rodriguez sold 94,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $391,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph A. Risico sold 87,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total transaction of $363,113.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,332 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aterian by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,833,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 285,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aterian by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 584,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 172,652 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Aterian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,227,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Aterian by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 150,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 52,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Aterian during the 4th quarter valued at about $572,000. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATER has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Aterian from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on Aterian from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.83.

Aterian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.