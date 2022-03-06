Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $28.41 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.41.

Several research firms recently commented on ACBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James upgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,360,000 after acquiring an additional 25,407 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 652.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 28,775 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock remained flat at $$32.34 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 125,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,421. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 12 month low of $20.74 and a 12 month high of $33.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $656.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 40.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2 EPS for the current year.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

