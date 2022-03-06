Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) Short Interest Up 68.7% in February

Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 68.7% from the January 31st total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 801,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Atotech stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,966,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.45. Atotech has a 12-month low of $18.46 and a 12-month high of $26.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 23.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,404,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,500,000 after buying an additional 1,228,150 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,959,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,536,000 after buying an additional 816,967 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,108,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Atotech by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,875,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,854,000 after buying an additional 688,831 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,843,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

