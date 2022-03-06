AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,800 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 368,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEYE. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of AudioEye in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on AudioEye from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEYE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in AudioEye by 23,684.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in AudioEye by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AudioEye by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AudioEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in AudioEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEYE opened at $5.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The company has a market cap of $59.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.99. AudioEye has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $36.20.

AudioEye, Inc engages in the provision of digital accessibility technology solutions. It offers patented, Internet content publication and distribution software which enables the conversion of any media into an accessible format and allowing real-time distribution to end-users on any Internet connected device.

