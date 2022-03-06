Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Up to $18.35

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.35, but opened at $18.91. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.00, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands.

AURA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.06.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AURA. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

