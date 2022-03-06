AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) PT Set at C$55.00 by Cormark

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ – Get Rating) has been given a C$55.00 price target by equities researchers at Cormark in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.75% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for AutoCanada’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AutoCanada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on AutoCanada to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$68.00 to C$61.50 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on AutoCanada from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$59.13.

ACQ opened at C$29.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.14. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$59.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$810.55 million and a PE ratio of 7.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$36.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.80.

In related news, Director Dennis Stephan Desrosiers acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.52 per share, with a total value of C$116,321.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,035,640.32.

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

