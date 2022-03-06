Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.460-$6.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.02 billion-$5.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.13 billion.Autodesk also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.300-$1.360 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $207.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,963,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.12 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $244.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.98. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $199.63 and a 12-month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $298.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Europe decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $289.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $292.85.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $51,312.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the software company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

