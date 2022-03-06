Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in February

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBWTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,395,800 shares, a decrease of 45.9% from the January 31st total of 15,513,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,629,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.75 to C$0.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.40 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Auxly Cannabis Group stock remained flat at $$0.12 during midday trading on Friday. 302,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,151. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

