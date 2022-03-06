Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVACU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Avalon Acquisition Inc (NASDAQ:AVACU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:AVACU opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10. Avalon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Get Avalon Acquisition alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalon Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,394,000.

Avalon Acquisition Inc is a blank check company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.